Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,851 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

