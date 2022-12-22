Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 619 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.14. 33,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day moving average is $284.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

