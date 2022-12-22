Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 957 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.12. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.