Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.27. 22,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $213.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

