Function X (FX) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $70.63 million and $381,104.69 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $875.22 or 0.05205175 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499940 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.84 or 0.29622442 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
