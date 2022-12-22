Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

FURY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$68.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

