Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.23 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
