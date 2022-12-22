Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Gas has a total market cap of $125.39 million and $2.66 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00012620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
