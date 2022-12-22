Gateway Protocol One Day Volume Hits $520,852.63 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00015180 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.96 million and $520,852.63 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.5627082 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $516,926.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.