Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $42.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of GKOS opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

