Glencore (GLNCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.29) to GBX 650 ($7.90).

12/8/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.11) to GBX 700 ($8.50).

12/8/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.75) to GBX 710 ($8.62).

12/7/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 625 ($7.59).

11/23/2022 – Glencore was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80).

Glencore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.