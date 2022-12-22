Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,562 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Global-e Online worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

