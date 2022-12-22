GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $933,482 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

