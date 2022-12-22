GMX Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, GMX has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for $45.91 or 0.00275508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $384.37 million and $7.43 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,972 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

