GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,035.28.

GGD opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.40. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.48 million and a PE ratio of -345.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

