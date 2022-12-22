Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 532,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

