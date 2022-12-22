Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 18,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 25,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Goldmoney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

Featured Stories

