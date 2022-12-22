Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $176.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.13), with a volume of 16558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.22).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The company has a market capitalization of £29.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,403.85.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

