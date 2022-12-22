Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 130,120 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4,291.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,120 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

