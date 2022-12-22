Goodman Advisory Group LLC Buys 964 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

