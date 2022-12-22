Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $40.51 on Thursday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

