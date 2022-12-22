Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $345.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $332.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.30 and its 200 day moving average is $329.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.