Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,156.70

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $192.00 million and approximately $245,156.70 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $884.81 or 0.05303506 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00491494 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.44 or 0.29121263 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

