GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,068,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $218.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.