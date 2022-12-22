GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 373.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

