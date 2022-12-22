GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $578,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $561.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

