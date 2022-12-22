GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

