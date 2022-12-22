GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

