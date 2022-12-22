Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $9.92. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 264 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.