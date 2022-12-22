Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
