Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Matthew Keane Purchases 317,767 Shares

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider Matthew Keane bought 317,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,486.31 ($7,037.79).
Great Southern Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Great Southern Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.