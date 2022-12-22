HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $686.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.80%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,269,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at $611,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.