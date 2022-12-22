Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys Shares of 9,900 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

