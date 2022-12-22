Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $218.17. 5,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $202.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

