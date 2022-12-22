Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 926,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 51,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,564,507. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

