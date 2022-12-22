Head-To-Head Analysis: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Money Express and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.82%. Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.35%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than International Money Express.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.80 $46.84 million $1.47 15.20 Paltalk $13.27 million 1.06 $1.32 million ($0.32) -4.72

This table compares International Money Express and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46% Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60%

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Paltalk on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

