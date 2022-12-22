Head to Head Comparison: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeoGames and Trans World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 1 0 4 0 2.60 Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Trans World.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million N/A $4.65 million ($0.79) -15.73 Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NeoGames and Trans World’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Trans World.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of NeoGames shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Trans World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -19.99% 3.21% 1.04% Trans World N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoGames beats Trans World on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

