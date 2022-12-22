Head to Head Contrast: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) vs. EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 5.29% 3.76% 2.89% EACO 7.28% 26.63% 16.82%

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

59.8% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and EACO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.22 $25.07 million $0.12 102.51 EACO $292.56 million 0.52 $21.31 million $4.37 7.09

Leonardo DRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EACO. EACO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and EACO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.47%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than EACO.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats EACO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, such as special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

