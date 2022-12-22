Hedera 1-Day Volume Tops $12.61 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $12.61 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021935 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.91845 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04285288 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,122,200.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

