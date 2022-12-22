Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Helium has a market capitalization of $271.42 million and $22.45 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00011982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007499 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,005,982 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
