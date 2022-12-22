Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,005 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLX shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,526,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

