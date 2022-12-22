Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Buys 13,500 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HMEGet Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,560,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,950,000.

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$131.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.52.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price objective on Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

