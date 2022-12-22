Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

NFLX stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

