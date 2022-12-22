Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 211 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

