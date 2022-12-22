Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

