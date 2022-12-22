Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.