Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

