Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.94.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

