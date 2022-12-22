Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 610,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 456,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

