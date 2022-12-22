Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.
NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.08 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
